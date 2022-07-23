UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.34. UEX shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1,205,662 shares traded.

UEX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$189.23 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UEX Co. will post -0.0202632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UEX

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

