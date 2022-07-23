Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.04

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.04 and traded as high as C$35.83. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 102,189 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.04.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. Analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

