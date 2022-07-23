United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,856,586. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

