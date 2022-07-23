Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.18. Urban One shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 83,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Urban One news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at $179,028.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $611,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

