Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.18. Urban One shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 83,419 shares changing hands.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Urban One
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
