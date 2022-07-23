US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.04. 3,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.
US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.