US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.04. 3,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.