V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

V.F. stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.