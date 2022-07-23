Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

EDV stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $92.83 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

