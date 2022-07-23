Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $353.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

