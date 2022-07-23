Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Trading Down 4.5%

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Versarien Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Versarien (VRSRF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.