Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Trading Down 4.5%

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

