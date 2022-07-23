VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Stock Price Down 2%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 2,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

