Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 690.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 408,777 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %

Vistra stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Get Rating

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

