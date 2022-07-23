Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $172.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

