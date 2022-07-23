W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $473.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

