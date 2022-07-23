Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Up 7.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 843,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 201,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 7.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
