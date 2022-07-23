Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

