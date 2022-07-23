Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:WM opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

