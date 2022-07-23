Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 39.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

