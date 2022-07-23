Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

HOPE stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.