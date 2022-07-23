Welch & Forbes LLC Has $281.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,557 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

