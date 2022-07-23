Welch Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

