WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $10,308,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $112.64 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

