West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
