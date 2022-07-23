West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9 %

WST opened at $313.64 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

