Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

