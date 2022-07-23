Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of WU opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

