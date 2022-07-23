Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

