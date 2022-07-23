Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 2,555.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.95.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

