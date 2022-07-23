Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

WYNN stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

