Whittier Trust Co. Buys 10,369 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,815.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

