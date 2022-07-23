Whittier Trust Co. Buys 236 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $208.73 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average of $204.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

