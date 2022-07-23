Whittier Trust Co. Buys 700 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.