Whittier Trust Co. Buys 934 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

