Whittier Trust Co. Has $384,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

