Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in BP by 1,146.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 0.8 %

BP opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

