Whittier Trust Co. Invests $248,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

