Whittier Trust Co. Invests $248,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BCAT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
–
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.