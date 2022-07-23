Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

