Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

