Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,785 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVYE opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

