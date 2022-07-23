Whittier Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

