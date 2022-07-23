Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

