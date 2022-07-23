William Blair Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Market Perform

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFT. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

