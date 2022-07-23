Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Raised to GBX 320

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Performance

OTC:WPLCF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Wise has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.