Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $21.22. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 389,290 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

