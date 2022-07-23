Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

XHR stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

