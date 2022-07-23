Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Lowered to 380.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

YARIY opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

