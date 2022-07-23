YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

YETI opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

