Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.