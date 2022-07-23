Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.69.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.45 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

