Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $202.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $208.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $178.18 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.60.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.