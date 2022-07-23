Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $10.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynga

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 208,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,409,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 297,115 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $10,164,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

